Vehicle crashes into building, catches fire in Aliquippa; 1 person flown to hospital

Vehicle crashes into building, catches fire in Aliquippa; 1 person flown to hospital

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A vehicle smashed through the wall of a building in Aliquippa.

Aliquippa Fire Chief Timothy Firich said crews were called to the area of Mill Street and Golf Course Road at 10:23 p.m. on Thursday.

The vehicle caused a massive hole in the building’s wall and then caught on fire.

Crews arrived at the scene just 4 minutes from the call time. They found the driver and rushed them to a waiting helicopter to be flown to a hospital.

The driver was severely injured firefighters say.

Their exact condition is unknown at this time.

