Vehicle crashes into building, catches fire in Aliquippa; 1 person flown to hospital

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A vehicle smashed through the wall of a building in Aliquippa.

Aliquippa Fire Chief Timothy Firich said crews were called to the area of Mill Street and Golf Course Road at 10:23 p.m. on Thursday.

The vehicle caused a massive hole in the building’s wall and then caught on fire.

Crews arrived at the scene just 4 minutes from the call time. They found the driver and rushed them to a waiting helicopter to be flown to a hospital.

The driver was severely injured firefighters say.

Their exact condition is unknown at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group