Vehicle fire shuts down outbound Parkway East near Oakland

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle fire has shut down the outbound lanes of the Parkway East.

The roadway is closed at the Bates Street on-ramp, forcing traffic to get off at the Oakland/Forbes Avenue (Exit 72A) exit.

The outbound lanes are fully shut down, and at last check, one lane on the inbound side is closed.

According to PennDOT, traffic heading outbound from the Parkway West is being detoured at the Grant Street exit. Traffic coming from I-279 will continue to detour at the Oakland/Forbes Avenue exit.

It’s unknown right now if anyone has been injured.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

