Vehicle parked at Vereb Funeral Home hit with bat, police say

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating alleged “criminal mischief” at a Pittsburgh funeral home.

The incident happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday at Vereb Funeral Home, the owner of which is facing charges on accusations that he dumped pets in a landfill instead of creating them.

>>> Pittsburgh funeral home owner accused of dumping pets in landfill instead of cremating them

The Harrison Township Police Department says a resident, who is not affiliated with the funeral home, parked their car in the business’s lot. When they returned, it appeared the vehicle had been hit with a baseball bat.

The department is asking anyone who saw suspicious activity at the funeral home to call the Police Records Office and request to speak with Officer Condron.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group