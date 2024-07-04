Local

Vehicle pulled from Monongahela River in Fayette County

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Submerged vehicle A vehicle was pulled from the Monongahela River in Fayette County. (Murrysville Medic One Dive Team)

A local police department is investigating after a vehicle was found submerged in the Monongahela River.

The vehicle was found Wednesday afternoon in Adah, Fayette County. Members of the Murrysville Medic One Dive Team found it in 18 feet of water about 75 yards from the shore.

Divers secured tow straps and the vehicle was pulled out of the water.

German Township police are investigating.

