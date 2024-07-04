Vehicle pulled from Monongahela River in Fayette County

A local police department is investigating after a vehicle was found submerged in the Monongahela River.

The vehicle was found Wednesday afternoon in Adah, Fayette County. Members of the Murrysville Medic One Dive Team found it in 18 feet of water about 75 yards from the shore.

Divers secured tow straps and the vehicle was pulled out of the water.

German Township police are investigating.

