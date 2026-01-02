Vehicle recovered after armed carjacking in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating an armed carjacking in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood on Thursday.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Perrysville Avenue around 9:30 p.m., Pittsburgh Pubic Safety says.

A male victim was not hurt, but the actor fled north in the stolen vehicle, officials say.

The unoccupied vehicle was later found close by. Police towed the vehicle away for evidence processing.

