Vehicle stolen in Scott Township armed carjacking recovered in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The vehicle stolen in an armed carjacking at a stoplight in Scott Township was recovered in Pittsburgh on Friday morning.

A Channel 11 photographer saw the silver Jaguar sedan being towed away in the 6600 block of Lyric Street in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar.

The carjacking happened in broad daylight on Thursday near the Greeentree Shopping Center on Greentree Road. Police said that a driver was ordered out of his vehicle at gunpoint while at a traffic light.

Witness photo shared by the Scott Township Police Department of an armed carjacking on Grentree Road.

Investigators say at least four Black men were involved in the carjacking, all of whom were wearing face coverings. A white and black Dodge Durango was also used by the suspects.

None of the suspects have been taken into custody yet.

Anyone with information on the carjacking or who recognizes the suspects are asked to contact the following investigators. The public is advised to call 911 immediately if they see the individuals involved in this incident, but not to approach them.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group