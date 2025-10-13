Vehicle wanted in connection to deadly White Oak shooting located, police say

A vehicle that is possibly connected to a deadly shooting in White Oak has been found.

The Allegheny County Police Department confirmed to Channel 11 that the Chevy Silverado they started searching for after a broad daylight shooting at the intersection of Jacks Run Road and Lincoln Way on Sunday was found.

The department official did not say where the truck was found or if any suspects were taken into custody.

Previously, investigators said they thought three or four men wearing face coverings were in the truck at the time of the shooting that killed Kenneth Hayman, 33, of McKeesport.

