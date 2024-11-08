‘A very violent death’: Man killed, set on fire along Pennsylvania roadway

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed and then set on fire along a Cambria County roadway earlier this week.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports the man has been identified as Barry Senior Jr., 54.

Emergency crews were called to Route 56, near the county line, for reports of a brush fire just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Once the fire was put out, firefighters found Senior’s body and called police.

WJAC reports Senior’s body was found over a guardrail and had been set on fire intentionally. His car was found broken down in another county.

An autopsy found Senior had been reportedly stabbed and strangled before he was set on fire. He died as a result of massive blood loss and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators say Senior died a “very violent death.”

Senior’s parents identified him Wednesday night, WJAC reports.

A person of interest, who police have not identified, is in custody.

