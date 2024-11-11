Veterans Leadership Program hosts 26th annual breakfast at Duquesne University

PITTSBURGH — On Monday morning, the student union ballroom on Duquesne University’s campus was filled with veterans from several eras – the 26th year of veterans being honored on their special day.

“The work that they do to bring veterans together to honor them on this sacred day, it really is one of a kind in Pennsylvania,” said Sgt. Kenneth Aquiline, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Gold Star families, JROTC members, and many more came out to celebrate those who have served, or currently serve, our great nation.

“Duquesne puts on a wonderful breakfast for us,” said Raymond Webb, a veteran of the U.S. Army. “All the veterans – they meet here, then they get ready for the parade.”

The Veterans Leadership Program (VLP) puts on the breakfast every year, working with other local organizations like the Semper Fi Mission to help their brothers and sisters in whatever way possible.

“We provide housing, employment, wellness, and support of services for veterans and their families in western Pennsylvania,” said Dr. Ben Stahl, CEO of the Veterans Leadership Program.

“Our mission is to help veterans that are struggling and connect them to programs like VLP, like the VA hospital,” said Chuck Ondo, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Veterans told Channel 11 that joining the military changed their lives for the better and have this message for young people considering it for their future.

“The beautiful thing about the Marine Corps and the military is we all wore one color. We all wore green, you know? We had one mission together and a core set of beliefs. For the marine corps, that was ‘Honor, Courage, and Commitment,’” Aquiline said.

