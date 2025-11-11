Veterans Leadership Program hosts 27th annual Veterans Day Breakfast

PITTSBURGH — The Veterans Leadership Program hosted the 27th annual Veterans Day Breakfast at Duquesne University on Tuesday. The event is also sponsored by UPMC, PNC Bank, and AARP.

“As a veteran, first and foremost, it makes me feel great that at least for one day out of the year, veterans are recognized and remembered,” says Veterans Leadership Program Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ben Stahl.

Stahl says Veteran’s Day is a moment to recognize the sacrifices made during one’s service, and after.

“You kind of lose yourself because you identify when you’re in the military as a service member. That’s what you are. And so many veterans find themselves without that purpose.”

Stahl says he hopes veterans remember there are organizations, like the Veteran’s Leadership Program ready to assist veterans.

“There is a safety net for you and there’s always a brother or a sister that has your back. All you have to do is reach out.”

One veteran in attendance of this year’s breakfast was 98-year-old John Eckenrode. After graduating from Duquesne University, the Korean War broke out. Eckenrode says his years of service changed his life.

“Once I got into the Air Force, I got a chance to travel away from Pittsburgh and find out what the world was like,” said Eckenrode.

“I encourage all my grandkids to go into the service. I think the discipline is one of the better things that they learn.”

More information about the Veterans Leadership Program can be found here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group