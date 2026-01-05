Video of local priest blessing Acrisure Stadium field goes viral; the tradition goes back decades

PITTSBURGH — Some fans are asking: Did the Steelers get help from a higher power in their wild win over the Ravens that sent them to the playoffs?

Channel 11’s Jenna Harner captured a now-viral video before the game showing a priest blessing the field at Acrisure Stadium with holy water.

A priest just blessed the field with Holy Water pic.twitter.com/nspQ299tam — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) January 4, 2026

The end zone he was seen blessing was the same end zone where Ravens kicker Tyler Loop missed a crucial field goal in the final seconds of the winner-takes-all game, giving the Steelers a 26-24 win.

The priest seen in Jenna’s video is Father Maximilian Maxwell, prior of Saint Vincent Archabbey.

Saint Vincent says the blessing of the field is a tradition that dates back to the stadium’s opening in 2001.

“Following the resodding of the field, it is blessed and prayers are offered by Saint Vincent priests like Father Maximilian Maxwell for the safety and health of all the athletes who compete there,” a statement from Saint Vincent says in part.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group