Vigil held in Pittsburgh for Alex Pretti, VA nurse shot & killed by federal agents in Minneapolis

PITTSBURGH — A local vigil was held Saturday evening for Minneapolis VA nurse Alex Petti.

Crowds gathered at the Fred Rogers Memorial along Pittsburgh’s North Shore.

The vigil was organized by nurses and health care workers, who called for an end to what they referred to as violent immigration enforcement tactics.

“You should never be afraid to send your kids to school, go to work and to help people,” health care worker Francis Adams said. “It’s something that I’ve always believed in, and it’s something I’ll stand up and fight for.”

Pretti was killed by federal agents on Jan. 24 during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis.

The Justice Department has since opened a civil rights probe into the killing.

