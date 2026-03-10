VisitPittsburgh backs new organization aiming to boost local cocktail scene

PITTSBURGH — Backed by VisitPittsburgh, a collective of bars and distilleries have launched the MixBurgh Foundation, a new collaboration to boost the city’s cocktail and spirits scene’s profile.

A number of bars have joined the organization already, including downtown’s Space Bar, Squirrel Hill’s Hidden Harbor and Millvale’s Poetry Lounge, as well as distillers including Maggie’s Farm, Liberty Pole and Iron City Distilling.

MixBurgh was founded by Space Bar’s owner Dale Vaughn, who said he was inspired to start the organization after visiting other cities to learn from their cocktail scenes and realized Pittsburgh was punching above its profile.

