Volunteers haul away massive pile of trash left in Washington County, owner to be fined

WASHINGTON, Pa. — After months of complaints, fines and growing frustration, volunteers spent two days hauling away four dump trucks of trash from a corner lot next to Washington High School.

City officials say that while the cleanup is complete, citations and fines issued to the business owner and property owner still stand and will be enforced.

Earlier this week, Channel 11 reported that three to four months’ worth of trash, including tires, furniture and household debris, had piled high across the lot, drawing concerns from neighbors, businesses and school leaders.

“This was an eyesore. We got the school right here. Thank God none of these kids walked across the street, being inquisitive and got hurt,” said Mayor Jojo Burgess.

City leaders say the business responsible for hauling and dumping the trash never applied for a zoning variance and was operating illegally. Both the business owner and property owner have been fined thousands of dollars.

The business owner posted on social media that he was hospitalized this week after suffering a stroke. Friends and community members then stepped in to help, filling a dump truck four times over two days.

“It’s lookin’ better now,” volunteer Joe Flow Fields said. “I show up to help a friend out. It’s about that time of year.”

Mayor Burgess said the city could not step in to clean the lot because it is private property.

“They thumbed their nose at us and kept on doing what they were doing,” Putnam said. “Now this gentleman unfortunately has health issues. Before that, this could have been cleaned up and taken care of.”

A hearing originally set for next week has been pushed to Dec. 9. City officials say the cleanup does not erase the citations and the fines are still required to be paid.

