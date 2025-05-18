Volunteers play music at local cemetery to honor veterans on Armed Forces Day

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Saturday marked Armed Forces Day, and with it came a performance by Bugles Across America.

Band members played taps, the national anthem, and other military songs at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

The group was founded 25 years ago after Congress passed legislation giving all veterans the right to military honors when they die.

“Our effort is to give taps for veterans instead of the recordings. Though the recording is very needed and very honorable, we like to try to do it live,” said State Director of Bugles Across America Drew Podnar.

While around a dozen people took part in the celebration, Bugles Across America now has around 3,000 volunteers across all 50 states.

