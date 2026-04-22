Volunteers rebuild community garden in Westmoreland County in celebration of Earth Day

JEANNETTE, Pa. — A group of volunteers helped rebuild a community garden in Westmoreland County in celebration of Earth Day.

On Wednesday, workers in Jeannette helped put together new raised garden beds for the coming gardening season.

The new beds are made from recycled plastic, which will last much longer than the wood beds that used to be in the garden.

“We’re just so thankful that they come and told us that they’re going to put in new beds for us, because we’re trying to do good for the community,” Jeannette resident Clyde Bittner said.

The garden is used to grow a variety of vegetables.

Planting typically begins after Mother’s Day.

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