Von Maur opens first store in Pennsylvania at South Hills Village Mall

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A Von Maur store is now open at the South Hills Village Mall.

It is the first of the company’s locations to ever open in Pennsylvania.

The store opened on Nov. 9. It is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

“Today is a special day as we officially open our doors at South Hills Village and share with Pittsburgh what makes Von Maur special,” said Jim von Maur, president and fourth-generation leader of Von Maur Department Stores. “The people of Pittsburgh value hard work, loyalty and service—qualities that are at the core of our company. We’re excited to bring our signature customer service and exceptional shopping experience to Pittsburgh and to becoming a part of this vibrant community.”

Von Maur sells premium clothing from brands like L.L.Bean, Bobbi Brown, Rhone, UNRL, Vuori, Peter Millar, TravisMathew, Hammitt, Varley, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch and Liverpool Los Angeles.

More than 100 full-time and part-time associates are employed at the store, Von Maur said.

