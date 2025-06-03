Voodoo Brewing Company closing its North Shore location

PITTSBURGH — Just three months after Voodoo Brewing Company announced the closing of its Seven Fields location, another one is now shutting its doors.

The last day to get a drink at Voodoo Brewing on Pittsburgh’s North Shore will be on Tuesday. The pub is closing after nearly three years.

“We’ve made the call to close the pub so we can double down on what we do best: brewing world-class beer and making it more available throughout Pennsylvania. This shift will allow us to improve our production, expand distribution, and support our growing network of franchise locations across the country,” the pub said in a Facebook post.

The Seven Fields location closed on March 31. Voodoo Brewing Company still has two other locations in our area: New Kensington and Houston.

