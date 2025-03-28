Voodoo Brewing Company Seven Fields location closing

SEVEN FIELDS, Pa. — A brewery in Butler County announced that it’s closing its doors.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Voodoo Seven Fields,” the business posted to Facebook on Thursday.

The business said it will close on March 31 “after much reflection and deliberation.”

The post went on to say, “We are grateful for the loyal patrons who walked through our doors, our friends who helped us host great events, and the broader community of Seven Fields, PA for their support. Most of all, we want to express our gratitude to our extraordinary team. We truly thank them for their dedication and tireless efforts to make this place work.”

Voodoo Brewing Company still has two other locations in the Pittsburgh area, on the North Shore and Houston.

