PITTSBURGH — The Wabash Tunnel will return to normal operations on Monday, Pittsburgh Regional Transit says.

Typically, the tunnel provides a shortcut for drivers from Route 51 to the South Side and Downtown Pittsburgh.

However, it has been open to outbound-only traffic since February while crews worked on the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel. That tunnel reopened on Thursday.

Beginning Monday, the Wabash Tunnel will be open on weekdays in the inbound direction from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the outbound direction from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On Saturdays, the tunnel will be open in the outbound direction from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

On Sundays, the tunnel will be open in the outbound direction from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The tunnel will not open in the inbound direction on weekdays.

