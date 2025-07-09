Wabtec to acquire Austrian railway tech firm Frauscher for 675 million euros

PITTSBURGH — Wabtec Corp. announced on July 7 plans to acquire Frauscher Sensor Technology Group GmbH for 675 million Euros.

“This strategic acquisition enhances Wabtec’s current Digital Intelligence portfolio, our opportunities in a high potential market, and aligns with our company’s long-term growth strategy,” Wabtec President and CEO Rafael Santana said in a release. “Frauscher has an industry leading portfolio that offers a rare combination of innovative technology, sustained growth, and strong and resilient profitability.”

Wabtec, a North Shore-based railroad technologies company, noted that the deal will help position it for more growth, adding to its Digital Intelligence business.

