The wait is over: Roberto Clemente Bridge reopens

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Roberto Clemente Bridge officially reopened on New Year’s Eve.

The bridge first closed in February 2022.

It has been two baseball and football seasons since fans were able to use it to cross the Allegheny River.

Repairs included a new concrete deck, and a ribbon cutting was held on New Year’s Eve night, which is the anniversary of Clemente’s death.

Clemente’s son and grandson were in attendance at the ribbon cutting.

“The re-opening of the bridge signifies renewed commitment to honor the legacy of a man who inspired millions and is a testament to the enduring impact of dad’s life and the values he stood for,” Roberto Clemente Jr. said.

The bridge’s reopening also marked the last event in office for Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

