Walmart considering closed Walgreens in the Mon Valley for last-mile depot

Walmart‘s new campaign to set up “Spark Shops” out of former drug stores enabling gig workers to deliver e-commerce orders to last-mile customers may be coming to the Mon Valley next.

After the big-box retail giant presented proposals in recent weeks to establish two new Walmart delivery depots in different neighborhoods of the city, the company is also considering such a strategy for the closed Walgreens store on 8th Avenue next to the Homestead Grays Bridge.

That’s according to Homestead Borough President Lloyd Cunningham, who confirmed Walmart and the owner of the former Walgreens store, now closed more than a year, have conferred with the local government about making use of the vacant property.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group