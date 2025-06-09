Walmart sues Pittsburgh Mills owners over needed road maintenance, citing safety concerns

The company demands the Pittsburgh Mills owners comply with maintenance agreements. — Walmart has filed a lawsuit against the owners of the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, citing unaddressed road maintenance needs and claiming the Pittsburgh Mills owners are under default of agreed upon contractual requirements and demanding that ownership comply with maintenance agreements.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on June 4, names as defendants Pitt Realty LLC, Pitt Galleria Realty LLC, Pitt Galleria CH LLC and Pitt Galleria Nassim LLC. Letters demanding the maintenance agreement be complied with were entered as exhibits in the lawsuit and date back to Sept. 4, 2024. They are addressed to the mall’s current ownership, Namdar Realty Group.

According to a Walmart global communications executive as well as the lawsuit itself, Walmart spent a year attempting to get Namdar Realty Group to invest in the long-needed maintenance and repaving of the roads that serve its two stores at the Pittsburgh Mills before filing the lawsuit over the matter.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group