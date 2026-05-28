Mother, her supporters hold march in West Mifflin to call for answers in her son’s death

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A mother is continuing her push for justice five months after the death of her son.

On Wednesday evening, family and friends of 13-year-old Terrel Byars marched along Kennywood Boulevard in West Mifflin to the spot where he died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 13-year-old boy dies at hospital after being hit by vehicle in West Mifflin

Byars was walking from a friend’s house to a Speedway in December when a driver hit him.

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His mother, Naomi White, is demanding to see surveillance video of the crash so she can finally know what happened.

“I still have no answers. I want to see the video so I can know what happened to my child. There’s no way that it’s been five months and I still have yet to know what happened to my son. Why can’t I see the video?” White said.

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash yet.

There’s a petition to rename Kennywood Boulevard in Byars’ honor.

So far, that petition has more than 2,500 signatures.

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