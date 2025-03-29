Wanted man accused of injuring police officer with vehicle in Wilkinsburg arrested in Beltzhoover

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man is accused of injuring a police officer with his vehicle in Wilkinsburg.

Police officers went to the 1500 block of Collins Road at 7:26 a.m. on Saturday after learning that a wanted man was staying there.

That man was Phillip CJ Jackson, 52, of Wilkinsburg was found sleeping in a house there. Police said Jackson, who had an active arrest warrant, forced his way into a house at 3 a.m.

Officers said he was originally compliant after they woke him up, but eventually ran outside and got in his vehicle.

An officer who chased after him got a grip of the driver’s side door. Court documents say that was when Jackson quickly put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated, which caused the officer to be launched several feet into the driveway.

That officer had to be taken to a hospital to be treated for shoulder pain.

Jackson left the scene in Wilkinsburg in his vehicle but was found again near his house on Sylvania Avenue in Beltzhoover, police say. He was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

He faces charges of aggravated assault, evading arrest, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group