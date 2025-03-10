Wanted man accused of leading troopers on chase through Fayette, Washington counties

A man is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police said he led troopers in a pursuit through two local counties.

A PSP spokesperson says troopers were searching for Eric Johnson on Monday, as he had multiple felony warrants in Washington County. Troopers learned he was in Uniontown, originally driving a rented minivan, then switched to a silver GMC truck.

Troopers found the truck while Johnson was driving on Route 119 S. The PSP spokesperson says they tried to pull him over, but he initiated a pursuit that eventually continued onto Route 40 and into the City of Washington.

“You have a pursuit that goes all the way from Fayette County, close to Belle Vernon, into Washington City. That’s a pretty lengthy pursuit,” PSP spokesperson Rocco Gagliardi said at a press conference.

PSP says Johnson got out of the truck and was placed into custody. He’s since been taken to the Washington County Jail on the felony warrants and multiple new charges.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

