Wanted man arrested in Penn Hills; girlfriend charged with hindering apprehension

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A fugitive from Penn Hills was arrested alongside his girlfriend Tuesday.

Armon Thompkins, 22, had been on the run since August 2023. He was wanted for three bench warrants for bond violations, an aggravated assault warrant from Penn Hills and a drug warrant from Connellsville, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives also got an arrest warrant for Alaizah Howard, 21, based on previous interactions that indicated she was helping Thompkins evade capture, the sheriff’s office said.

This week, detectives learned Thompkins was staying at a house on Elias Drive in Penn Hills. Tuesday, detectives went to the home but got no response.

Thompkins and Howard were found hiding in the basement. They were both taken into custody.

Detectives also found suspected marijuana, suspected heroin and a handgun during the search warrant, the sheriff’s office said.

Thompkins and Howard were taken to the Allegheny County Jail and were charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver. Howard received an additional charge of hindering apprehension and Thompkins and is facing an additional firearms violation.

