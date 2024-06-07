Wanted Maryland man arrested after shots fired incident in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A wanted man from Maryland was arrested after a shots fired incident in North Braddock.

According to the Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department, officers were on patrol just before 7 p.m. Thursday when they heard multiple gunshots in the area of 800 Kirkpatrick Avenue.

Officers found a vehicle and three men believed to be involved in the incident. An investigation showed that the vehicle had been involving in a police pursuit with other Allegheny County police agencies earlier in the day.

Officers seized suspected drugs and money from the men, police said.

A 22-year-old man from Maryland was arrested for an outstanding robbery warrant. He is pending extradition.

