Local

‘Wanted sheep’ captured in Brackenridge

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

‘Wanted sheep’ captured in Brackenridge ‘Wanted sheep’ captured in Brackenridge (Tarentum Borough Police Department)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — A “wanted sheep” was captured in Brackenridge.

The Tarentum Borough Police Department said they captured the sheep.

>> Loose sheep leads first responders on chase through Beaver Falls

A photo from the department shows the sheep being led off a boat at Brackenridge Memorial Park.

This is the second sheep to be captured in recent days. Over the weekend, a runaway sheep led first responders on a chase through Beaver Falls.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Hurricane Milton: Storm upgraded to Category 4
  • Beaver County football player recovering, making progress after collapsing during game
  • Drunk man falls asleep on another man’s property in Derry Township, dances away, state police say
  • VIDEO: Beaver County football player recovering, making progress after collapsing during game
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Countdown

    Most Read