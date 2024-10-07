‘Wanted sheep’ captured in Brackenridge

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — A “wanted sheep” was captured in Brackenridge.
The Tarentum Borough Police Department said they captured the sheep.
>> Loose sheep leads first responders on chase through Beaver Falls
A photo from the department shows the sheep being led off a boat at Brackenridge Memorial Park.
This is the second sheep to be captured in recent days. Over the weekend, a runaway sheep led first responders on a chase through Beaver Falls.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group