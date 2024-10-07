‘Wanted sheep’ captured in Brackenridge

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — A “wanted sheep” was captured in Brackenridge.

The Tarentum Borough Police Department said they captured the sheep.

>> Loose sheep leads first responders on chase through Beaver Falls

A photo from the department shows the sheep being led off a boat at Brackenridge Memorial Park.

This is the second sheep to be captured in recent days. Over the weekend, a runaway sheep led first responders on a chase through Beaver Falls.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group