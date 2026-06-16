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Wanted suspect still on the loose after SWAT searches house in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
Wanted suspect still on the loose after SWAT searches house in Pittsburgh SWAT units searched a house in Pittsburgh, hoping to find a wanted person with arrest warrants on Monday. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — SWAT units searched a house in Pittsburgh, hoping to find a wanted person with arrest warrants on Tuesday.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety public information officer said SWAT units and negotiators received reports of a male with multiple arrest warrants barricaded inside a house on the 7200 block of Somerset Street in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar.

Details about that suspect were not shared.

SWAT units eventually gained access to the house. They cleared it and found it empty at around 3 p.m.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Wanted suspect still on the loose after SWAT searches house in Pittsburgh SWAT units searched a house in Pittsburgh, hoping to find a wanted person with arrest warrants on Monday.

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