Wanted suspect still on the loose after SWAT searches house in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — SWAT units searched a house in Pittsburgh, hoping to find a wanted person with arrest warrants on Tuesday.
A Pittsburgh Public Safety public information officer said SWAT units and negotiators received reports of a male with multiple arrest warrants barricaded inside a house on the 7200 block of Somerset Street in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar.
Details about that suspect were not shared.
SWAT units eventually gained access to the house. They cleared it and found it empty at around 3 p.m.
Police are continuing to investigate.
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