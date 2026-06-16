Water main break disrupts service in Castle Shannon

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A water main break has left some Pennsylvania American Water customers without service in Castle Shannon.

The break is located on Sleep Hollow Road near Rosewood Drive. Water company officials say the emergency repairs may not be completed until 6 p.m.

While repairs are underway, Sleepy Hollow Road is closed between Columbia and Rosewood drives.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many customers have lost service.

Once the water comes back on, officials say customers may experience temporary changes, like discolored or cloudy water.

For discoloration, run cold water at the lowest level of your home. For cloudy water, run water at the highest level of your home. The condition should clear within three to five minutes of running the water.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group