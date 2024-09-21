Warm, humid Saturday with afternoon rain chances

PITTSBURGH — It will be warm and a bit more humid today. A few showers are possible early this morning, mainly north of Pittsburgh.

A cold front will sweep through this afternoon, bringing a higher chance of showers and a few storms, but mainly before 3 p.m. By late afternoon, most of the rain will push well east of our area, with only isolated storms possible locally.

Low clouds and areas of dense fog will form Sunday morning and could take until closer to midday to clear out. There should be plenty of sun for the Steelers game, though, which will get highs well into the 80s again.

A slow-moving upper low will bring us daily rain and possible storms starting Monday through at least Wednesday, with the potential for a couple of inches of rain by the end of the week.

