Warm weather continues Saturday; midday storms possible

PITTSBURGH — It’s much milder this morning, with temperatures in the 50s across much of the area. After tying a record high yesterday (79°), it will be another warm day today with highs in the low 70s.

TRACK THE RAIN WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

A complex of thunderstorms over Kentucky and Indiana will weaken as it moves into a drier and more stable air mass this morning. During the late morning/midday hours, we may see a few showers and possibly a storm, but any rain won’t last long.

Much of this evening should be quiet as we await the approach of a cold front from the west. That front will bring a gusty line of showers or storms around 10 or 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by what could be a secondary line or cluster during the late afternoon. Widespread severe weather not expected, but strong winds and small hail remain possible.

Behind this feature, temperatures will steadily fall into the 30s Monday morning, but the cooldown will be brief. Another ridge of high pressure will take over mid-next week, allowing highs to climb back into the low 70s by Wednesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group