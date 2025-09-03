Warm Wednesday before showers, storms move in

It will be dry and nice this evening with temperatures in the 70s. — This afternoon will be sunny and warm but pleasant, with highs near average around 80 degrees. A few stray showers are possible this evening, with a better chance for isolated showers overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A cold front will approach the area Thursday with the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Moderate to heavy pockets of rain are possible, and a few storms could be strong to severe. Make sure to check the latest forecast before you head out the door Thursday.

Most of Friday looks dry with highs in the 70s. A few isolated rain showers are possible after sunset, with rain developing overnight. Rain showers will linger early Saturday morning before ending with much cooler air settling into place for the weekend. Temperatures will be below average in the upper 60s Saturday and near 70 degrees on Sunday.

Make sure to check the latest forecast from Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group