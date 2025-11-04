Warmer temperatures create pleasant fall day on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Warmer temperatures return on Tuesday, so enjoy some time outdoors.

High temperatures will climb back near 60 with plenty of sunshine, setting up a great fall day.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday ahead of another fast-moving system bringing rain showers and gusty winds.

Winds will ramp up after lunch with gusts as high as 25-35 mph along with temperatures climbing into the 60s.

Showers will develop during the afternoon and continue off and on through the evening.

