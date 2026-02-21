Warrant issued for burglary suspect shot by New Castle homeowner

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Charges have been filed against the burglary suspect who was shot by a New Castle homeowner.

Investigators on Thursday issued a warrant for Michael Boice, who they say is the man accused of breaking into a South Jefferson Street home around 6 a.m. Monday.

Boice, who was shot in the leg during the break-in, is still hospitalized in Ohio. Police say he will be extradited to Pennsylvania once discharged.

The homeowner will not face charges, police said.

