Washington County businesses, municipalities clean up after weekend flooding

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The National Weather Service estimates 2.5 inches of rain fell in parts of Washington County in just a couple of hours Saturday night, causing flash flooding in several communities.

Scotty’s Ice Cream is one of the businesses still drying out in North Franklin Township. As of Monday, it is open for business. Owner Ronald Ranko told Channel 11 that sandbags helped to keep damage inside his shop to a minimum, but he believes this could have been much worse.

“It was probably the biggest rainstorm I’ve ever seen,” Ranko said.

Next door, Shannon Terensky, owner of Knot Just Hair salon, described seeing water gushing through several rooms, ruining furniture and other supplies.

“We did save our curling irons, but our little dresser that we store things in is not okay,” Terensky said. “An entire shelving unit of color was floating through the water.”

Channel 11 saw mangled fencing around South Franklin Township’s athletic fields, as crews cleaned up the mess around them. The fire department’s social hall experienced minor flooding, which firefighters said should not affect upcoming weddings.

“There’s water on the floor, mud to be cleaned up,” said Chief Fred Hutson of the South Franklin Township Fire Department. “We have events scheduled going forward. It shouldn’t affect them. We’re just drying everything out right now.”

Ranko said he’s grateful for the community’s support and good Samaritans who helped to clean up.

“I don’t even know the guy, and he comes to offer pressure washing to do it for free,” Ranko said. “Eleven gallons of Clorox later, we’re all cleaned up.”

Knot Just Hair is asking anyone with an available storefront in the area to contact them immediately.

