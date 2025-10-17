Washington County letter carrier receives national award

A Washington County letter carrier was recognized for a major milestone.

Al Cursi III was honored by the United States Postal Service with the nationally recognized Million Miler award.

It recognizes letter carriers that have driven 30 years, or a million miles, without a preventable accident.

The veteran postal worker offered the following advice to his colleagues: “Be patient and be aware of your surroundings”

To customers, Cursi said, “Please be cautious and be patient with all delivery drivers in your neighborhood. We all want to be safe in the communities we serve and arrive home to our families too.”

He received a special jacket to showcase his accomplishment.

The Washington Post Office was recognized with 23 safety awards this year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group