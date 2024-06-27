Washington County man accused of stealing over $130K from games of chance machines

CALIFORNIA, Pa. — A Washington County man is facing charges after he allegedly stole over $130,000 from a club’s game of chance machines.

Timothy Hoffman, 63, from California, is charged with several theft by deception charges.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to a report of a theft at the Young Men’s Club.

Club officers told police that Hoffman, who was a member, was in charge of removing the money from the machines and was shorting them.

Court documents said Hoffman reportedly stole $53,037 in 2021, $32,329 in 2022, $41,785 in 2023 and $5,898 for one month in 2024.

There is a report that before Hoffman was dismissed from his duties, he took $188,249. Of that total, he was to give the club $55,200, meaning he profited $133,249.

