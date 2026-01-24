Washington County opens nearly 2 dozen warming shelters during bitter cold, major winter storm

WASHINGTON, Pa. — With brutally cold temperatures on Saturday and an impending major snowstorm, Washington County officials want residents to know where they can get warm.

The county is opening warming shelters to make sure everyone has a warm, safe place to go during the snowstorm.

There are nearly two dozen options throughout the county.

Click here to find the shelter nearest you.

