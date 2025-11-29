Local

Washington County police looking to identify man accused of trying to rob Coen Markets

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, PA. — Police are looking to identify a suspect in an attempted robbery in Washington County.

The North Strabane Township Police Department says a man tried to rob the Coen Markets at 2601 Washington Road around 5:35 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect told employees he had a gun and threatened them, police say.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to contact the North Strabane police’s anonymous tip line at (724) 746-4090 or reach out through email at tips@nstpd.com.

