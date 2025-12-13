Washington County residents stocking up, pre-treating properties as snowstorm approaches

CANTON TOWNSHIP, — Washington County could get as much as seven inches of snow this weekend.

Busy Beaver Hardware Store on Chestnut Street in Washington took to social media on Friday morning to let everyone know they just got a big shipment of salt. They’ve already had to restock it. Full pallets were gone in just a few hours as people prepared for Saturday’s expected snowstorm

“My sister lives closer to Erie. They’ve got about 10 inches already — she thinks we’re wimps down here,” Mike Waldygo said.

Washington County could see four to seven inches of snow, and many people said they’re getting ahead of it.

Charleroi native Paul Valovich plans to be outside shoveling and spreading salt, a point of pride, he told us, at his age.

“I may look like a 29-year-old stud muffin, but I’m 82 years old!” Yalovich said.

Wendy May just moved back home and got a quick reminder of Pennsylvania weather.

“I moved to Florida for 22 months in 80-degree weather, and I came back to what? Now four to seven inches of snow.”

PennDOT District 12 leaders tell Channel 11 they’ll be monitoring the forecast and pre-treating roads. They say all available resources will be out ahead of the storm.

PennDOT is advising drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, use caution and expect speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm.

Everyone said they plan to be ready.

“I gotta get to the grocery store, get the milk and bread and stuff, you know?” Waldygo said.

Penn DOT is urging people to stay home when possible and when on the roads, be sure to give their salt truck drivers plenty of space.

