Washington County roads still slick, snow-covered day after winter storm

WASHINGTON, Pa. — In Washington, snow showers continued on Monday and it remained cold and breezy.

Wind chills were still down near zero degrees as people are digging out from some of the biggest snow that we had in almost 16 years.

Snowpiles were about 10 inches on average in Downtown Washington, and those certainly got higher as you went into the North Hills of Pittsburgh and up north towards places like Butler.

Road conditions were still not great in parts of the city, with slush and snow along the streets — even on main thoroughfares.

Because there’s so much snow, because it’s so cold, and because we still have snow showers falling, roads will be slick.

It make takes hours and perhaps even until Tuesday for some places to see their roads cleared off. So make sure if you’re driving that you’re prepared for the cold and that you give yourself plenty of time to dig out from the biggest snow since 2010.

