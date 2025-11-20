Washington County votes to move Drug, Alcohol Commission under Human Services Department

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Supporters of the Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission packed Thursday’s county commissioners meeting, expressing concern over a plan to move addiction and recovery services under the county’s Health and Human Services department.

“Every dollar for the opioid settlement is supposed to help the people recover, find stability and rebuild their future! Not to expand political control,” one attendee said during public comment.

Commissioners say the change would centralize care, expand services and modernize recovery programs. But the commission’s executive director says it has served more than 2,500 people annually without receiving any of the $5 million the county collected from the statewide opioid settlement.

“I think it’s unconscionable that commissioners are utilizing this money and politicizing it. When we do that, we lose sight of the humanness that this money was intended for,” said Cheryl Andrews.

Andrews also said the funds should have gone directly to the commission, as happens in most other counties.

“It’s about power and control. They are utilizing these dollars that aren’t going back to the people who need it the most.”

Commissioners voted 2-1 to move forward with exploring the change, saying it is not a cut in services but a way to expand and strengthen recovery programs.

“They are scared of the uncertainties. I completely understand. I tried to calm them down and explain this isn’t an elimination of a service — it’s about getting more services into Washington County," said commissioner Nick Sherman.

Commissioner Larry Maggi, who voted against the proposal, said he’s heard no complaints.

“They’ve done a good job. I’ve heard no complaints — from the courts, probation, police. They are the only organization who deals with drugs as the single county authority. They haven’t gotten any opioid money. We’ve given out over $5 million the past three years — they got nothing. It’s so sad.”

No final decision was made Thursday, but the meeting highlighted strong community pushback over how addiction services are managed in Washington County.

“We deserve a commitment to involve the people who are actually out here doing the work for 20 years!” an attendee shouted during closing comments.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group