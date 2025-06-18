Washington County woman at risk of losing business because of repeated flooding

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Washington County business owner says she’s on the verge of losing everything because of repeated flooding — and she’s placing the blame squarely on PennDOT.

Tara Galati owns Galati Landscaping, located along Vance Station Road in South Strabane Township. Her shop sits just downhill from a creek and a highway — and she says every time it rains, water rushes over the road and straight into her property.

“It looks like raging rapids coming across the road and into our building,” Galati said.

This past weekend was no exception. She shared video of water flooding the road, rushing into her garage, and soaking the equipment inside. She says the damage has added up over the years — and she can’t keep her business afloat much longer.

“I’ve lost a fortune,” Galati said. “I’m losing my business, my building, my everything — because of their neglect over the last 8 years.”

Galati says she’s repeatedly asked PennDOT to install a larger pipe or fix the drainage problem, but says she’s been ignored or told to add more gravel.

Last year, PennDOT made some improvements — adding a stormwater swale and stone to help redirect runoff — but Galati says the flooding returned after the very next big storm.

Township officials are now echoing her concerns. Earlier this week, Bob Sabot, the Emergency Management Coordinator for North Franklin Township, pointed the finger at PennDOT for failing to clear clogged pipes and manage stormwater on state roads.

“The Township has complained about this for years,” Sabot said. “We have numerous state roads that run through the township. If the water does not have a way to get from our pipes through the state roads, it’s going to back up and it’s going to flood.”

Galati says PennDOT engineers returned to the site Monday to assess the damage. She hopes this time, it leads to action — not just another visit.

PennDOT tells Channel 11 they are currently designing a pipe replacement project and hope to have it under construction this year.

