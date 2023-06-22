Washington County

4th of July block party being held at Tanger Outlets

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A 4th of July block party is being held at the Tanger Outlets in Washington.

According to a news release, the party will take place on July 1 from noon to 4 p.m.

Popular stores at the outlets will be offering patriotic deals for the whole family.

The festival will feature family-friendly offerings, including giveaways, food trucks, games, live music, balloon artists and more.

Anyone interested is welcome to attend the event, located at 2200 Tanger Boulevard in Washington.

