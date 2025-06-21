House damaged by fire in Washington County

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters battled a house fire in Washington County on Saturday.

911 dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 1600 block of Avella Road in Independence Township at 6:30 p.m.

Smoke billowed from a house as firefighters put water on it.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Avella Volunteer Fire Company for more details and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

