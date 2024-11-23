Washington County

Vehicle crashes into fire station in Washington County; 2 women injured

By WPXI.com News Staff
A vehicle crashed into a fire department in Washington County on Saturday.
RICHEYVILLE, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a fire station in Washington County on Saturday.

The crash happened at the Richeyville Fire Department building on Firehall Road in Richeyville at around noon.

Firefighters said two women were taken to a hospital after the crash.

The vehicle’s bumper was detached from it.

One of the building’s garage doors sustained damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

