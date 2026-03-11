Washington Wild Things announces new $2.50 Tuesdays promotion

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Washington Wild Things announced a new “$2.50 Tuesdays” promotion for the 2026 season, offering discounted tickets, parking and concessions during select home games.

The initiative is part of the team’s participation in the national America 250 celebration.

The promotion will run during five Tuesday night games at EQT Park. It is designed to address consumer affordability by pricing game tickets and various ballpark favorites at $2.50 to encourage more fans to attend professional baseball games.

Fans attending the designated Tuesday games can purchase $2.50 tickets and $2.50 parking. Concessions included in the promotion are hot dogs, beer, soda, popcorn and novelty ice cream, all priced at $2.50. The team described the offer as a way to combine iconic ballpark elements like a cold drink and a seat for high-level baseball at a low cost.

A presidential theme will be incorporated into the promotion to honor the America 250 celebration. The first 250 fans to enter the stadium during these games will receive a Little George Washington bobblehead.

Tony Buccilli, president and general manager of the Washington Wild Things, said the team chose to implement the promotion to help fans deal with rising costs.

“Affordability remains the biggest challenge for consumers, so we felt it was the right time to implement this promotion,” Buccilli said. “Packaging this opportunity alongside the America 250 celebration should be a great way to showcase America’s Pastime to the broader general public.”

The $2.50 Tuesdays promotion will apply to five specific night games during the 2026 summer season. The scheduled dates include June 16 against Mississippi, July 21 against Lake Erie, Aug. 4 against Down East, Aug. 18 against Evansville and Sept. 1 against Gateway. Gates for these games are scheduled to open to the public at 6 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

The Washington Wild Things are entering their 24th season, which officially begins May 7, 2026. The team’s home opener at EQT Park is scheduled for Friday, May 15, against the Schaumburg Boomers.

Tickets for the $2.50 Tuesday games and all other 2026 home contests go on sale Monday, March 16, at 10 a.m. The team expects to release the full promotional schedule at that time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group